5 residential houses gutted in overnight blaze in Bandipora’s Tulail

Gurez: At least five residential houses were gutted in a massive fire in Tulail Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late last night, officials said on Tuesday.

Sub divisional magistrate Gurez, Mudasir Ahmad said that five houses were gutted in massive fire in Grat-Nallah village of Tulail.

He said that the fire erupted from one of the residential houses and engulfed the surrounding houses within no time.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There was, however, no loss of human life in the incident,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print