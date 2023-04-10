Dry weather with isolated thunders on evening forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of “isolated thundery development” towards afternoon in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry weather was expected till April 16 while generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain was likely for three days thereafter.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.1°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.4°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 2.5°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.4°C against 14.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.3°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 10.2°C (above normal by 0.1°C), Katra 14.6°C (0.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.3°C (0.3°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 3.0°C and 0.8°C respectively, he added.

