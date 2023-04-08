Night Temp Rises But Stays Below Normal At Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, the minimum temperatures recorded a slight increase but stayed below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.7°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.8°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.8°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 9.4°C (above normal by 2.0°C), Batote 10.3°C (above normal by 0.2°C), Katra 13.6°C (1.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 5.0°C (1.0°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 3.4°C and 0.2°C respectively, he added.

“Mainly dry weather is expected over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours and for subsequent two days,” the official said. (GNS)

