GREF Labourer Drowns to Death in Poonch

Srinagar: A 20-year-old GREF labourer died while bathing in a river in Poonch district, officials said.

Identifying the deceased as one Imtiaz Ahmad son of Mohammad Hanief, a resident of Upper Surankote, the officials said that the person was brought out from the river in unconscious state and taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead on arrival.

Medical Officer, Dr. Javid Ahmad, has also confirmed about the death of the person.

A police official has in the meantime said that the body would be handed over to the family for last rites after medico-legal formalities. (GNS)

