CS For ‘Safe, Less Time Consuming’ Highway Journey

Directs Authorities Speed Up Pace Of Vital Projects

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress of vital projects of National Highway.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion were held on vital projects under execution which included Jaiswal bridge on Udhampur-Ramban section, Ramban flyover and tunnels.

It was informed during the meeting that work on these vital projects is being expedited to the fullest extent. CS was informed that Jaisawal bridge will be fully completed by 10th April while the Ramban flyover will be completed around 15th April.

CS directed the concerned to speed up the pace of work so that these projects are completed at the earliest and commuters have a safe and less time consuming journey along Srinagar-Jammu highway.

CS said that these links will not only reduce the travel time of commuters, but will also completely bypass the difficult landslides and shooting stone prone areas along the stretch.

CS also inquired about the shooting stones at the T5 tunnel. He said that the debris due to landslides and shooting stones should be cleared forthwith as soon as it’s occurence. He enjoined upon them to augment resources for maintenance of this road till the works are completed.

Chief Secretary also directed the authorities to completely do away with the halting of trucks at Nagrota and Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to ensure seamless movement of HMVs by June. He directed the Divisional Commissioner Jammu/Kashmir to frame a plan in this regard in the next week.

He said that the paraphernalia of National Highway is good enough so as not to stop any vehicle unnecessarily.

