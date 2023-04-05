No need to panic, situation under control: Div Com on Covid resurgence

Srinagar: Stating that there was no need to panic over the Covid resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri on Wednesday said that the situation is under control. He, however, said that the guidelines related to the pandemic will be issued again in case the cases increase further.

Talking to the reporters here, the Divisional Commissioner, said that the cases have started increasing, but the situation is under control and being monitored.

“It may be the seasonal fluctuation as witnessed in the past, but we are monitoring the situation and people who feel any symptoms should go for testing,” he said.

He added that if the cases increase further, government will come up with fresh guidelines.

Asked about the Smart City project, he said that the work will be completed in time. “The weather is not conducive for blacktopping, but it would also be done once the weather conditions improve,” he said—(KNO)

