2 militants escape from police custody in Baramulla, search ops on

Baramulla: Two militants, who were involved in grenade throwing incident on a wine shop in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 17 last year, have fled from the police custody, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that two LeT militants identified as Maroof Nazir and Shahid Showkat, who were arrested on May 19 last year, fled from Baramulla police station today morning.

He said that following the incident security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab them.

The official said the militants were lodged in police station Baramulla and escaped during Sehri time.

“A case has been registered in this regard and efforts are on to nab them,” he said—(KNO)

