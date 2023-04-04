Court Orders PE On Plea of Defrauding By Conman

Srinagar: A court in Srinagar has ordered “preliminary enquiry (PE)” into an application by a resident of Rambagh Srinagar, alleging defrauding of Rs 18 Lakh by three persons including Kiranbhai Patel who posed as a PMO official and enjoyed high security protocols prior to his arrested last month.

“From the contents of application as well as from the material on record, it appears that the complainant has been cheated by the accused and on false pretentions has been made to pay amount of Rs 18 lakhs in two installments at Pratap Park Srinagar and Chai Jai Restaurant Srinagar,” court of City Judge Srinagar said.

“In view of the nature of allegations leveled against the accused, it appears that cause of justice will be reserved if concerned police station is directed to conduct detailed P.E (preliminary enquiry) before formal investigation for veracity of the facts projected in the application,” the court said in an order and directed the SHO of Police Station Kothibagh to conduct preliminary enquiry in the matter and submit detailed report before it by or before the next date on April 15. The two other persons named in the compliant include Shailesh Jain and Piyush Jain, both residents of Kolkata.

According to the complaint filed through advocate Amir Masoodi, Patel revealed his name as Chetan Prakash resident of Begumpur, North West Delhi and projected himself as managing partner at the particular company dealing in areca nuts.

The resident has alleged that he paid Rs.18 lakhs in two installments following the interactions with Patel at Pratap Park Srinagar and at the Chai Jai restaurant in Srinagar last year.

Patel was arrested on March 2 for posing as a senior official in the Prime Minister’s Office. He had managed to get Z-category security protocol during his visits to the valley and attended several official meetings. Patel had also visited many sensitive areas, including the Line of Control in Uri sector.

Pertinently, on March 29, the government ordered inquiry into the various aspects related to the visits of “Shri Kiran Patel” who conned the security establishment in J&K into believing him to be a PMO official and enjoyed five star protocol “brazenly” for a considerable period of time prior to his arrest.

The inquiry is being conducted by Divisional Commissioner Srinagar and he is required to submit a report within a week. (GNS)

