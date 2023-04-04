Baghi- Mehtab Prostitution Racket: Police issues Detailed Statement

Srinagar: Police on late Monday issued a detailed statement regarding busting Prostitution Racket in Baghi Mehtab area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a handout the police said, on the basis of a specific information a prostitution racket has been busted by Srinagar Police.

This Sex racket was being run by Irshad Ahmad Bhat S/O Shaban Bhat R/O Kadalbal Pampore and Mohd Shafi Hajam S/O Abdul Qayoom Hajam R/O Karim Abad Pulwama and others. The premises were raided by Chanpora Police station today, falling in the area of Bagh Mehtab .

The police spokesman further stated that both the persons were arrested on spot further 4 sex workers & 2 customers( all 6 are locals of Srinagar) were also detained for questioning. The whole racket was run from rented house owned by one Altaf Hussain afaqi S/o Asadullah Afaqi R/o Chanapora.

FIR NO.19/2023 u/s 3,4,8 of Immortal trafficking act has been registered at chanpura PS. Further as the house owner had not done tenant verification of the tenants, he will also be booked.

All citizens are requested to do tenant verification if they have given their Houses/rooms/shops on rent, reads the statement.

