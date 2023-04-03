MeT forecasts ‘fairly widespread’ rains in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said fairly widespread to scattered light rain and thunderstorm was expected during the subsequent two days in J&K.

Regarding rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the MeT official said, Srinagar received 0.3mm, Qazigund 00mm, Pahalgam traces, Kupwara 2.0mm, Kokernag traces Gulmarg 1.2mm and Jammu 0.2mm.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.9°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.1°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.0°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.2°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.3°C against 12.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 7.5°C (above normal by 0.5°C), Batote 9.0°C (above normal by 0.1°C), Katra 14.0°C (0.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.3°C (0.7°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.5°C and 3.6°C respectively. (GNS)

