LG unveils Statue of Major Tyagi In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the statue of Maha Vir Chakra recipient Major Asharam Tyagi at Adarsh Nagar, Nandgram, Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Paying tributes to the hero of 1965 war, the Lt Governor said, the nation will forever be indebted to the bravery and courage of Major Asharam Tyagi who made “supreme sacrifice in the Battle of Dograi’.

“In Amrit Kaal, we must move forward with strong resolve to build India of the dream of valiant soldiers, who sacrificed everything for the country. The most fitting tribute to Major Asharam Tyagi would be to accelerate the pace of development & work with the motto of nation first”, said the Lt Governor.

He also paid homage to Captain Kapil Singh Thapa and all the bravehearts of the Battle of Dograi.

The Lt Governor said the new generation must be told about the valour of Major Asharam Tyagi, who despite being hit by bullets led the troops to victory.

The saga of the Battle of Dograi, and the sacrifice of Major Asharam Tyagi and unsung heroes inspire people to rise above the caste, religion, language, region and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, observed the Lt Governor.

Pertinently, officials said, on the night of 21st September 1965, Major Asharam Tyagi of 3rd Jat Battalion of the Indian Army fought valiantly to capture a Pakistani position in Dograi village, 50 km from Lahore in Pakistan.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated the park dedicated in the memory of Major Asharam Tyagi.

General (Retd.) V.K. Singh, Union MoS for Road Transport and Highways; Dr. Anil Agrawal, Member Parliament; Smt. Asha Sharma, Mayor, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation; Ashwini Tyagi, MLC; Sh Baleshwar Tyagi, former Minister; family members of Major Asharam Tyagi and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

