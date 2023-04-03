J&K Reports 19 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Mostly From Valley

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 19 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases to 148 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Among 19 new cases, officials said, 18 have been reported from Kashmir division and one from Jammu division.

He said that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir have reached to 305,631 including 303,074 recoveries and 2,433 deaths, while total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 174,129 including 171,753 recoveries and 2,352 deaths.

He further said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 148 including 124 from Kashmir division and 24 from Jammu division.

“Among the fresh 19 cases today, 06 are from Srinagar, 01 from Baramulla, 04 from Budgam,01 from Kupwara, 01 from Bandipora, 04 from Ganderbal and 01 from Kulgam in Kashmir division and one from Ramban in Jammu division,” he said.

ndia reported 3,823 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 27 per cent jump from yesterday, according to the health ministry data.

One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.

At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

