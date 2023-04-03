Amid fresh spike in Covid-19 cases DHSK asks CMOs to increase testing rate

Srinagar: Amid fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in Kashmir, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has directed all Chief Medical Officers of the Valley to increase rate of Covid-19 testing and establish Flu clinics at all health institutions.

According to an order, DHSK stated that there is no increase in the Covid-19 testing rate.

“Furthermore, there hasn’t been any increase in the proportion testing of RT- PCR which should be the benchmark of minimum 80% of total Covid19 testing,” it reads.

DHSK directed CMOs to increase the rate of Covid19 testing, proportion of RT-PCR testing and ensure the establishment of Flu Clinics at all the health institutions as per the guidelines issued by MOHFW—(KNO)

