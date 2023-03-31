3 years down the line, we are nearing our goal in J&K: LG

New Delhi: People are feeling the change in Jammu and Kashmir post August 2019 and despite hindrances by some, “we are nearing our goal” to ensure the Union Territory is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed India by 2047, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha asserted Thursday.

The Modi-led BJP government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

“Three years down the line (after the development), we are nearing our goal under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Some people do not want us to reach our goal but I have full faith that with the people’s support, we will reach there,” Sinha said addressing the Rising India Summit organized by Network 18.

He said his administration is working towards “full integration of J&K with the country” and ensuring peace, prosperity and development of the region.

“We want J&K to be part of the Prime Minister’s dream which he has envisioned for India in 2047. We want the contribution of J&K to be not less than others,” he said.

He said the change in the ground situation in J&K is not only visible, but the people are also feeling it and the tricolour will flutter on the rooftops of the houses till eternity.

“The place which was known for other reasons like Pulwama sometime back witnessed 10,000 people rallying with the tricolour on August 13 and 14. That is a big change,” he said.

He said there are no separatist-sponsored strikes, cinema halls reopened, J&K Road Transport Corporation started night bus service and people can be seen enjoying Shikara ride in Dal Lake at late night hours as well.

“The common man in J&K is also dreaming like the citizens in the rest of the country. The youth are moving with new ambitions and it all happened because of the historic and brave decision of the Modi-led government,” he said.

He said a total of Rs 14,000 crore investment had taken place in J&K before 2019 but after the launch of the new industrial policy by Prime Minister Modi, proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore were received over the past three years.

The Lt Governor said the highest ever investment of Rs 1,547.87 crore was received during the last 10 months of this year, while 500 startups have come up during the last three years with the youth of Kashmir coming up with new startups on daily basis. Sinha said J&K has witnessed an economic growth of 14.64 per cent and tax revenue has also shown growth of 31 per cent.

“Compared to 12 lakh e-transactions per day last year, the first 80 days of this year recorded 19 lakh e-transactions every day. The change happened in a place where when I took over on August 7, 2020, 217 trucks were being loaded with files to move from Srinagar to Jammu (as part of bi-annual darbar move),” he said.

The LG said the highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K, which has been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA scheme and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Lt Governor said most of the social security schemes have been saturated, while nearly 50 lakh youths have participated in different sports activities this year.

Under the Digital J&K initiative, Sinha said 445 online services are being provided through e-UNNAT portal, 225 e-services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback on quality of service delivery.

All the online services have been linked with the Public Service Guarantee Act in J&K, he said.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is the first among states/Union Territories to have a district good governance index for assessing the public service delivery at district level.

“Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, Aspirational Block Development Programme and Aspirational Town Development Programme are the three new initiatives being implemented in J&K,” he said.

In 2018-19, 9,228 works have been completed and the number has gone up to more than 50,000 in 2021-22 and this year “we expect 70,000 works to be completed”, he said. “This is the paradigm shift in the pace of development in J&K over the last three to four years.”

The Lt Governor also talked about a holistic agriculture development plan to be rolled out, with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs 5,012 crore over the period of next five years to improve the lives of farmers, create job opportunities and business enterprises besides improving production in different sectors.

(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print