Kashmiri Pandit’s Killing: SIA raids underway in Pulwama village

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids in Achan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama in connection with the killing of a Kashmir Pandit.

An official said that SIA is conducting raids at Achan in connection with the investigation of killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

He said the sleuths of the investigating agency assisted by the local police and CRPF are carrying out raids in the native village of Sharma.

Notably, Sanjay Sharma (40), who was working as a bank ATM guard, was killed by militants on February 26—(KNO)

