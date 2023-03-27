Amid dry weather forecast, night temp drops below normal in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir with mercury settling below sub-zero level in Pahalgam and Gulmarg on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.0°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.1°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1minus .8°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 4.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.6°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.5°C against 11.9°C on the previous night. It was 4.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 3.8°C (below normal by 2.7°C), Batote 6.1°C (below normal by 2.4°C), Katra 11.2°C (2.6°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 3.6°C (1.8°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 3.8°C and 2.0°C respectively. (GNS)

