Mercury drops after rains, snowfall in J&K

Srinagar: Mercury dropped below normal in Jammu and Kashmir after rains in plains and snowfall over upper reaches.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded day temperature of 14.4°C, below normal by 0.9°C, Qazigund 14.4°C (below normal by 0.3°C), Pahalgam 10.2°C(below normal by 1.5°C), Kokernag 12.5°C (below normal by 1.7°C) and Gulmarg 1.0°C (4.2°C below normal) while Jammu recorded 24.7°C (below normal by 2.6°C).

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 8.7mm of rain, Qazigund 9.8mm, Pahalgam 9.4mm, Kupwara 4.8mm, Kokernag 13.6mm, Gulmarg 8.2mm, Jammu 22.3mm, Banihal 33.0mm, Batote 47.2mm, Katra 29.2mm, Bhaderwah 34.8mm and Kathua 37.8.

Gulmarg received 3.8 cms of fresh snowfall during the time, the official said.

The Met department also forecast scattered to fairly widespread light rain/thunders in plains and snowfall over upper reaches in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. For subsequent two days, the weather department predicted mainly dry weather with possibility of “isolated very light rain and thunders”.

Regarding night temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.0°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C ‘below’ normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.8°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.4°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.2°C (below normal by 3.1°C), Batote 3.5°C (below normal by 4.6°C), Katra 10.0°C (2.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 3.0°C (0.9°C below normal).

