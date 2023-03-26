1 person killed, 6 injured in factory blast in Samba

Jammu: One person died and six others were injured in an explosion inside a factory in Samba district on Saturday, officials said.

A police official said that there was an explosion inside the scarp factory and he confirmed the death of one person and injuries to six others in the incident.

He identified the deceased as Mohan Lal . He said six persons injured in the incident inside the factory namely “Subash Chandra and Sons” have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Sharing details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba Benam Tosh told a local news agency that there was no mystery in the blast. “It’s unfortunate that we lost one valuable life in the incident but there is no mystery in it. The company deals with scrap, and one of the mortar shells that are brought here after neutralising them exploded,” the SSP said while denying any militant angle in the incidents.

Tosh, however, said that an FIR has been registered in the incident and action will be taken against those found guilty.

