One person dies, 6 others injured in mysterious explosion inside factory in Samba

Jammu: One person died and six others were injured in a mysterious explosion inside a factory in Samba district on Saturday, officials said.

A police official said that investigations were underway to find the nature of the explosion even though he confirmed the death of one person and injuries to six others in the incident.

“We are trying to find out whether the incident happened as a consequence of the boiler explosion or there was some other explosion,” the official said.

He however confirmed the death of one person and identified him as Mohan Lal . He said six persons injured in the incident inside the factory namely “Subash Chandra and Sons” have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. (GNS)

