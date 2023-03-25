Nothing can impact opposition unity: Farooq

Udhampur: National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah has asked people to exercise their vote very carefully as the next elections would see unrestrained flow of money and flaring up of emotive issues.

This he said while addressing a public rally to mark the 40th foundation day of Panthers Party at Udhampur. Among others party’s Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, YNC Provincial President Jammu and Former MLA Aijaz Jan was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Farooq, who was chief guest on the occasion, said, “BJP will flow money like water and raise other emotive issues during the elections, whenever they are held. But we have to stand the test and not let them divide us. Therefore it’s much more crucial for our people in Jammu, Kashmir, Pir Panjal and Chenab, particularly our mothers, and sisters to go to every village, knock every door and tell everyone that the seeds of hatred BJP is sowing will lead them to destruction and darkness.”

He further said that nothing can impact the opposition unity, “It’s our devotion for secular and democratic ideals that connect us. Nobody will break our unity, we have joined our hands to safeguard the interests of our people or we will die in the struggle.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print