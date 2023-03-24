Conman ‘Defrauded’ High Civil, Police Officials, Court Told

Srinagar: Police has informed court that the man from Gujarat, Kiran Patel, who conned the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir into believing him to be a PMO official, enjoyed five star protocol “brazenly” for a considerable period of time prior to his arrest earlier this month.

As per the police report submitted in opposition to bail plea by the Patel, the man from Gujarat prima facie forged and manufactured some documents including some visiting cards on the basis of which he has defrauded not only a single or group of person but “extremely elevated class of the society including high officials of the civil administration and police authorities.” At the end of the day, the police said, Patel succeeded in getting Z Category Security, bullet proof vehicle and enjoyed five star protocol “brazenly” for a considerable period of time.

“The documents, visiting cards and cell phone of the accused person have been sent for FSL examination, on the basis of which alleged Crime has been commuted, however the FSL examination report has not been received by the investigating agency,” the police said.

The police said that investigation conducted so far has suggested that the accused has visited most “sensitive locations and areas of Kashmir Valley” which are highly protected and extremely sensitive as far as present security scenario of Kashmir is concerned. Hence, the police said, this aspect of the matter has necessarily to be probed thoroughly by the investigating machinery as to how and with what motive and object the accused visited these locations and areas.

“There is enough material available on the file, suggestive of the fact that while meeting different and variety of people and conducting meeting with highly elevated officials of civil administration and police the accused may have received hefty amount for different purpose which areas seem not to have been investigated so far,” the police said, adding, “further no recoveries have been made by the investigating agency so far, hence a detailed and thorough investigating is also required to be conducted as far as this area of the matter is concerned.”

Furthermore, the police said, the meticulous and careful perusal of case diary file and material available on record reflects that during this all period some more persons have remained closely connected with the accused person whose nexus with the accused person requires proper investigation. 5.

As far as “sophisticated and well planned criminal activities of the accused are concerned”, the police said, a well knit network of the accused around cannot be ruled out in terms of investigation so far conducted. “Resultantly there is every and reasonable apprehension that in case accused is released on bail he shall try to contact prosecution witnesses and shall definitely try to win over prosecution witnesses and shall also destroy the evidence which has not been collected by the investigating agency so far,” the police had said in objections filed by it to oppose the bail plea.

“More surprisingly the accused has posed to be Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) PMO, New Delhi which in normal course has not to be taken lightly. Hence again a thorough investigation is required to be conducted as to what could be the other possible connection of the accused which can be checked, scanned and controlled at the initial stage, so that an ugly situation is not again erupted.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print