Fake news can create tensions, endanger democratic values: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Flagging the dangers of fake news in this digital age, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said such misinformation has the capability of creating tensions between communities thereby endangering democratic values.

Speaking at the Ramnath Goenka awards ceremony, where he was the chief guest, the CJI also said the vibrancy of a democracy is compromised if the press is prevented from speaking truth to power and stressed that the press must remain free if a country is to remain a democracy.

On media trials, he said there have been instances where the media has rendered an accused guilty in eyes of public even before the courts find them so.

