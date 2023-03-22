Mainly dry weather forecast today, rain on March 24-25 in J&K

Srinagar: Mainly dry weather has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours while rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places has been predicted on March 24-25.

“Mainly clear and dry weather is expected today. A brief spell of thunder with rain may occur at isolated places towards late afternoon and evening, although chances are less,” a meteorological department official said.

On March 23, he said, mainly clear to cloudy weather towards evening and night was expected.

Rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places was possible on March 24-25 and mainly dry thereafter till March 28.

The MeT department has forecast increase in day temperature and the official said that “warmer” days were expected.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.0°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.2°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.5°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.9°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.1°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 2.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 5.6°C (below normal by 2.5°C), Katra 11.1°C (1.4°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.3°C (0.4°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.2°C and minus 3.2°C respectively. (GNS)

