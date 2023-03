Srinagar: Another non-local labourer, who was injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to 6.

An official said that Ali Hassan Ansari of Jharkhand succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

5 persons had died and 28 were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area on March 18.

The accident took place when a bus turned turtle on national highway in Awantipora—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print