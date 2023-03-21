Kolkata woman dies, 4 injured in Bijbehera road accident

Anantnag: A 35-year-old woman tourist died while four others were injured in a road accident near Arwani bridge in Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday.

An official said that an accident took place between a truck and a vehicle near Arwani Bridge

He said five people traveling in the vehicle were injured, of whom a woman died on the spot.

He identified the deceased as Karuna sardar wife of Dayal Sardar of Kolkata. The injured were identified as Rakesh son of Ratan Lal of Udhampur, Nandita Vedi and Bahnolal Chjerveti– all residents of Kolkata, while the identity of another is being ascertained.

All the injured were shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment—(KNO)

