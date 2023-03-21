Crime review meeting held in Shopian, Pulwama

Srinagar: In order to review the crime & security scenario of the districts, SSP Shopian Tanushree and SSP Pulwama Mohd Yousif chaired the review meeting at District Police Office Shopian and District Police Lines Pulwama respectively.
The meeting at Shopian was attended by DySP Hqrs Shopian, DySP PCs, DySP DAR, SHOs and In-charge PPs of Police District Shopian. The meeting was attended by Adl. SP Pulwama, DySP Hqrs Pulwama, DySP PCs, DySP DAR, SHOs, IC SOGs and In-charge PPs of Police District Pulwama.
During these meetings, law and order scenario, follow up of previous meetings and various security measures were discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the districts. Various aspects of policing including investigation of cases, crime disposal, verifications and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.
While interacting with the officers, the chairing officers urged the participants to accelerate anti-militant operations and security grid of their respective areas besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti-national activities. The officers were urged to make all possible efforts to fight against menace of drugs and work with dedication to prevent social crimes. The chairing officers also emphasized upon the officers to maintain synergy and better coordination with other security forces working on the ground in order to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the districts.