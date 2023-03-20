Singer collapses while performing in Srinagar, hospitalised

Srinagar: A popular singer from Kashmir on Monday collapses while performing at Badamwari festival in Srinagara, following which he was hospitalised.

An official said that popular singer Manzoor Ahmad Shah fell unconscious at Badamwari, while performing on stage in Badamwari.

He said soon after the incident he was rushed to JLNM hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent JLNM Rainawari, Dr Rouf said that Manzoor was brought there,where from he has been referred to SMHS Srinagar.

He said that his condition is stable and has been shifted to SMHS for CT scan—(KNO)

