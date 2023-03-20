‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ completes 2 years

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the people of the J&K on the completion of two years of his monthly radio programme Awaam Ki Awaaz’.

During the 24th edition of his radio programme, Sinha shared stories of citizens’ innovative endeavours, community service and contributions to preserving and promoting the art and craft and linguistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People first’ is our governance Mantra. Our vision is to build a confident, prosperous and progressive J&K and we are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the citizens,” the LG said.

These two years have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor, public participation in policy-making and empowerment of women, farmers and youth, he said.

Awaam Ki Awaaz is the voice of the people and every citizen (who) was encouraged to participate in the development journey of the Union Territory, Sinha said.

“It has touched millions of lives in the last two years and also witnessed a paradigm shift as far as path-breaking people-centric reforms are concerned,” he said.

Sinha also highlighted the exemplary endeavour of Gauhar Ali Khan of Tangmarg in north Kashmir, who has revolutionised the integrated farming system through innovations and the adoption of new technologies in agriculture.

Sharing the story of Richa Sharma from Kishtwar who runs a self-help group, which manufactures disposable paper cups and plates with the help of Rural Livelihood Mission, the LG said her success is inspiring budding women entrepreneurs.

Sinha also mentioned master craftsman Ghulam Mohammad Baig who is tirelessly working to preserve and promote the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir crafts.

Appreciating the selfless efforts of Swatantra Dev Kotwal of Udhampur who wears many hats as a civil defence volunteer, an advocate, a writer, and a covid warrior, the LG said his devotion to public service is truly inspiring the society.

Highlighting the contribution of K D Maini of Poonch as a chronicler of the history and culture of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said that Maini has dedicated his life to the preservation and promotion of the linguistic heritage of the border areas.

Sinha also voiced the suggestions of citizens including Parul Bandral from Jammu on organising medical camps in far-flung areas, Uzma Arshid from Kulgam and Supinder Kaur from Miran Sahib Jammu on the social issue of malnutrition among women and children.

The LG noted suggestions received from Deepak Pargotra from Samba on making Jan Bhagidari’ one of the viable measures for the cleanliness drive and to fight malaria and dengue in the rural areas.

Faizal Aijaz from Srinagar had suggested Jan Bhagidari for the upcoming G20 Summit in the Union Territory and Ashiq Hussain Ganaie of Pulwama had written on measures to promote sprinkler irrigation facilities in saffron cultivation.

Sinha issued directions to the departments concerned for taking appropriate action on the suggestions received from the people.

He also apprised the efforts of various departments in ensuring the services and welfare of people and called for collective efforts towards the prosperity and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

