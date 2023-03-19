Atal Dulloo inaugurates medicinal & aromatic park at Lalmandi

Srinagar: The Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief secretary) Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare Department Atal Dullo on Saturday inaugurated the medicinal and aromatic park at floriculture development scheme Lalmandi Srinagar. He inaugurated the park by planting some aromatic/medicinal plants.

Speaking on the occasion, the FC highlighted the importance of commercial cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants and said that promotion of commercial cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants is one among the 29 projects approved by the government after being recommended by the UT level apex committee for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.

While addressing on several aspects of medical and aromatic plants sector, Atal Dullo impressed upon the officers to increase awareness among the educated youth regarding the commercial cultivation of medical and aromatic plants. He said that development of medical plant sector in J&K has a great scope for providing employment to the people as there is a huge market for medicinal and aromatic plants in the country.

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) APD also visited Kitchen garden and mushroom development scheme of the department and took stock of various interventions adopted by the concerned wings.

Later on, the Financial Commissioner visited S.M Farm Tapper Kreeri. He inspected different blocks of the farm and had an interactive session with the officers and technical experts of the farm. Speaking to the concerned officers Financial Commissioner said that department has already taken a no. of steps to strengthen the departmental farms. The visiting dignitary was apprised by the concerned officers about the various new interventions applied by the farm this year.

Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, Joint Director Extension, Joint Director Inputs, Joint Director Apiculture and Mushroom, Director Rakhs and Farms, Joint Director Agriculture Planning and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

