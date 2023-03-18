Pak police break into ex-premier Imran’s Lahore residence, arrest PTI supporters

By on No Comment

Lahore: Over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel stormed Imran Khan’s residence here on Saturday and arrested dozens of his party workers after the former Pakistan prime minister left for Islamabad to attend a court hearing in a corruption case against him.

The police personnel, using a power shovel, removed the barricades and tents at the entrance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief’s Zaman Park residence and evicted hundreds of his supporters camping there to prevent Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

They conducted a search at the house after demolishing its main gate and walls.

Pak police break into ex-premier Imran’s Lahore residence, arrest PTI supporters added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.