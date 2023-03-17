Boost to self-reliance: PM Modi on approval for capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 70,584 cr

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the approval for proposals worth more than Rs 70,500 crore in the defence sector as a “boost to self-reliance” and said it was a reaffirmation of the faith in Indian talent.

India on Thursday approved the capital acquisition of a plethora of indigenously-developed military hardware, including the indigenous BrahMos missiles, marine diesel engines, artillery gun systems, electronic warfare suits and utility helicopters, at a cost of Rs 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan.

All the platforms and weapons systems are being procured from domestic sources.

