International Pak Rangers join police teams in fresh attempt to arrest ex-PM Imran

Lahore:A heavy contingent of Punjab Rangers joined the police personnel near Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday to launch a fresh attempt at arresting the ousted Pakistani premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

Lahore’s Zaman Park area has turned into a battleground after Khan’s defiant supporters engaged in pitched battles with police personnel on Tuesday to stop them from arresting their leader, resulting in injuries to dozens of policemen.

The upscale area where 70-year-old Khan lives remained under siege on Wednesday as the government sent Pakistani Rangers to aid police teams who struggled on Tuesday to muscle their way through a ring of enraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to arrest Khan.

