1164 human rights cases regarding J&K registered with NHRC: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on Tuesday said 1164 human rights cases pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with National Human Rights Commission from 1st October 2019 to December last year and 200 cases are pending.

Divulging the information in a written question by National Conference Parliamentarian from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, Minister of State for MHA Nityanand Rai said that by virtue of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act, 1997 has been repealed, and the application of corresponding Central Act i.e. The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has come into force.

Accordingly, he said, the erstwhile State Human Rights Commission in Jammu and Kashmir was wound up on 23 October 2019.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020, notified on 18 March 2020, the functions relating to human rights in case of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be dealt with by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“By virtue of the notification, the jurisdiction regarding Human Rights cases of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vests in the NHRC,” he said as per the reply, a copy of which lies with GNS.

The total complaints that were pending before the Commission at the time of its winding up were 765, he said.

“National Human Rights Commission is a Statutory Body and Commission has autonomy in its functioning,” he said in reply to question whether any step is being taken by the Government to ensure early disposal of cases transferred from J&K Human Rights Commission to National Human Rights Commission after the bifurcation of the erstwhile State into Union Territory.

“Total 1164 cases pertaining to the State of Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from 1st October, 2019 to December, 2022, as per the information provided by NHRC,” he said, adding, “Out of those, 111 have been considered and closed by the Commission, 368 have been disposed of with direction, 484 have been dismissed in limini, compensation has been recommended in one case and 200 cases are pending for consideration of the Commission.” (GNS)

