CEO Office issues Communique: Permissions simplified for political parties, candidates

JAMMU: In the spirit of facilitating smooth and transparent elections, the Office of Chief Electoral Officer J&K has issued a detailed communication to all concerned stakeholders on the flow of various Permissions that would be required during the course of ongoing General Elections to Legislative Assembly UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Permissions placed at the level of CEO Office include vehicle Permission for transport of campaigning material by political parties across UT, vehicle permission for star campaigners and party office bearers across districts/ UT and permissions for video Vans across districts at UT level.

Similarly the permissions placed at the level of District Election Officer include- Application for Air Balloons. Construction of Rostrums/ Barricades, Permit to take out procession with loud speaker, application for setting up of Temporary Party office, Application for rally, application for door to door canvassing, Application for permission of Video Van(within district), Vehicle permission for District Level office bearer of Political Party (within District), permission for helicopter and helipads and application for Load Carrier for transport of publicity material by political parties (within district).

The majority of permissions have been placed at the disposal of Returning Officers. These include permit for street corner meeting with Loud speaker, permission to hold meeting without loudspeaker, one vehicle for complete AC for the candidate, one vehicle for a complete AC area for the election agent of the candidate, one vehicle per AC for the party/ party worker, vehicle permission for within AC, application for pamphlet distribution, application for vehicle with loudspeaker, application for display banners and flags, application for display poster, hoarding and unipole, application for loudspeaker permit, application for vehicle permit and permit to hold meeting with loud speaker. It is pertinent to mention here that all the permissions have been digitized and the Political Parties/ Candidates can apply for them directly through SUVIDHA.

The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, encourages the candidates and political parties participating in the 2024 Assembly Elections to utilize these services. For further information, candidates and political parties are requested to visit the portal at https://suvidha.eci.gov.in

