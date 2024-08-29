Assembly Polls: 35 nominations rejected, 244 candidates in fray after scrutiny

Jammu, August 28: In accordance with the election schedule issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, the scrutiny of nomination papers for 24 Assembly Constituencies which are going to polling in phase 1st was held on Wednesday, in the office of the respective Returning Officers across seven districts.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 279 candidates, candidature of 244 candidates was found valid as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, while nomination papers of 35 candidates, which were found invalid, were rejected.

A statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer detailed the scrutiny process held today.

Nomination papers of 67 candidates were found valid in Anantnag district, followed by 46 in Pulwama district, 34 in Doda district, 29 in Kishtwar district, 26 in Kulgam district, 21 in Shopian district, while nomination papers of 21 candidates have been found valid and accordingly accepted in Ramban district.

In Kishtwar district, nomination papers of 12 candidates were found valid in 48-Inderwal AC; 10 candidates in 49-Kishtwar AC; while nomination papers of 7 candidates have been accepted in 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

In Doda district, nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in 51-Bhadarwah AC; 11 candidates in 52-Doda AC; and 9 candidates in 53-Doda West AC.

In Ramban district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 54-Ramban AC; while nomination papers of 9 candidates have been accepted in 55-Banihal AC.

Similarly, in Pulwama district, nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in 32-Pampore AC; 10 candidates in 33-Tral AC; 12 candidates in 34-Pulwama AC; and 10 candidates in 35-Rajpora AC.

In Shopian district, a total of 10 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 36-Zainapora AC; while nomination papers of 11 candidates have been accepted in 37-Shopian AC.

In Kulgam district, nomination papers of 6 candidates were accepted in 38-DH Pora AC; 10 candidates in 39-Kulgam AC; and 10 candidates in 40-Devsar AC.

Finally, in Anantnag district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 41-Dooru AC; 10 candidates in 42-Kokernag (ST) AC; 10 candidates in 43-Anantnag West AC; 13 candidates in 44-Anantnag AC; 3 candidates in 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC; 13 candidates in 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC; while nomination papers of 6 candidates have been accepted in 47-Pahalgam AC.

As per the Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nomination by 30 August, 2024 (Friday) before 03:00 pm in the office of the respective Returning Officers.

It may be mentioned that more than 23.27 lakh voters including 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on 18 September 2024, of which 11.76 lakh are male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters along with 60 Third Gender Electors.

