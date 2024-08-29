Court Reserves Order On Er Rashid’s Bail Plea

New Delhi:A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on September 4 its order on an application filed by Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, who is in jail since 2019, seeking regular bail in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh on Wednesday heard the arguments on his bail application during in-camera proceedings (not open to public) and reserved the order.

According to court sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed Rashid’s plea for bail in the case in which he has been charged under anti-terror law UAPA, claiming that he may influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence to obstruct justice.

The NIA also told the court that it will soon file a “pruned list” of witnesses, which is likely to “drastically reduce” the time of trial.

The federal anti-terror agency alleged that Rashid misused the telephone facilities while lodged in the Tihar Central Jail, prompting the authorities to impose restrictions on his privileges as a prisoner to make phone calls.

The NIA said it fears that he might misuse his liberty if released on bail.

It alleged Rashid had also been receiving funds from abroad including countries like Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UK etc. and had links with terrorist outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and its branches overseas.

Rashid, it claimed, exhorted J&K Police to revolt against the Indian government and made statements that could create a rift between the Indian Army and J&K Police.

The NIA claimed he was a part of the well-calibrated strategy devised by the Pakistani establishment and secessionists whereby they projected terrorist acts and killings as a political struggle and instigated the youth to create an environment to achieve secession of J&K from the Union of India.

The allegations against the accused are serious in nature, directly concerning the security and integrity of the nation, the NIA added.

It claimed Rashid misused his position has an MLA from the Langate constituency to cause unrest and disrupt harmony in the Kashmir valley.

The accused, the federal anti-terror agency said, also holds a position of considerable influence as an MP from Baramulla and is likely to influence witnesses upon his release.

The NIA also accused him of using various public platforms to propagate the ideology of separatism and secessionism, and providing sustenance and cover to terrorist gangs and militants.

It said Rashid was arrested earlier in 2005 for supporting militants.

“He sought to legitimize United Jehad Council (UJC), led by Hizbul Mujahideen Chief and co-accused Syed Salauddin, which functioned for unified command and control of anti-Indian militant groups operating in J&K.

“He has also shown his allegiance to Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Sayeed, also named as an accused in the case, whose terror activities he tried to defend as ‘a political cause’, the NIA said.

The NIA claimed that in 2013, Rashid had led a procession at Mawer Langet (Handwara) to protest the execution of Afzal Guru, a 2001 Parliament attack convict.

The prosecution cited many other alleged instances when Rashid acted against national interest.

The court had granted Rashid, who emerged as a giant killer in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, custody parole to take the oath as an MP on July 5.

The former MLA’s name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several people, including Saeed, Salahuddin and Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, in the case.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

