Strike In Jammu Evokes Mixed Response

Jammu: A day-long strike called by a traders’ body against the imposition of property tax evoked a mixed response here on Saturday.

The Union Territory administration recently notified the imposition of property tax in municipal areas from April 1. The tax rates will be 5 per cent of the annual taxable value for residential properties and 6 per cent for commercial properties.

While some markets in the city remained closed on Saturday, overall there was a mixed response to the bandh call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) and the Yuva Rajput Sabha.

Several shopkeepers, who had kept their establishments closed in the morning, opened them later in the day.

Work in the high court and other subordinate courts was also affected as lawyers associated with the Jammu chapter of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association participated in the JCCI-sponsored strike.

Almost all opposition parties, including the National Conference, the Congress, the Democratic Azad Party, and the National Panthers Party, also supported the bandh.

The All J&K Transport Welfare Association, however, was not a part of the strike, claiming that they were not taken into confidence by the traders’ body.

Public transport remain unaffected and was seen plying on the roads since early morning.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha also took out a peaceful march from Bohri to Talab Tiloo on the outskirts of the city and the marchers later dispersed after being stopped by police.

