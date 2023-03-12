Hideout Busted In Handwara, Arms And Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Hangnikoot area of North Kashmir’s Handwara.

In a handout, the police said that on 11 March 2023, a search was conducted by Handwara Police in Shalnar Hangnikoot. During search of the area, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included 01 AK 47 rifle with 02 magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 Ubgl grenades, 08 UBGL boosters, 02 Flame throwers, 05 Rocket shells and 03 rocket boosters.

According to police spokesman, based on this, FIR no. 19/2023 has been registered at Police Station Vilgam under relevant sections of law and investigation initiated, it said.

