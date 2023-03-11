J&K leaders decide to meet ECI to seek early assembly polls, discuss UT’s situation with national opposition leaders

Jammu: The leaders from Jammu and Kashmir met Saturday at National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah’s Jammu residence where they decided to meet Election Commission of India to seek early assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Dr Farooq Abdullah while addressing a press conference after the meeting, said that a delegation of J&K leaders will leave for Delhi and apprise all national political parties about the prevailing situation in the Union Territory.

Dr Abdullah said that uncertainty prevails in Jammu and Kashmir after the union government changed its status and took over all its affairs.

He said the delegation will apprise national leadership about the ground situation in J&K and uncalled delay in starting the democratic process.

“After day long deliberations with all parties, we have also decided to meet Election Commission of India over the delay in conducting elections.”

He further added that on one hand the government is claiming that the situation has improved in J&K, while in May G20 meeting is also planned in the UT, so we don’t understand the delay in conducting assembly elections.

Dr Abdullah added that J&K delegation willbapprise the national leadership about issues like land eviction drive, recruitment scams, levying taxes “so that they understand our issue and raise it appropriately in the upcoming parliament session.”

Dr Abdullah was flanked by former minster and National Panther’s Party Leader, Harshdev Singh, JK Congress Chief Viqar Rasool Wani, former Minister and Congress Vice President Raman Bhalla, DDC member and AAP leader Taranjit Singh Tony, former MLA M Y Taragami, JK Shiv Sena President Manish Sahwany, PDP leader Amrik Singh Reen.

“It is the assembly that has to take a call on property tax or any other tax. Government should conduct elections and also respectfully return our Statehood,” he added.

On invitation to DPAP President Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dr Abdullah said that he was not invited, but the doors are open for all—(KNO)

