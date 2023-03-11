ED says Rs 1 cr seized, Rs 600 cr in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad’s family, Tejashwi skips CBI questioning

New Delhi: As RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family faced more heat from central agencies in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, the ED on Saturday said it seized Rs one crore in “unaccounted cash” and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after raids against them in a related money laundering case.

An investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, the Enforcement Directorate said, a day after it swooped down on multiple premises including the one linked to RJD chief’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

Tejashwi Yadav was called for questioning on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case but did not appear and has sought a fresh date citing personal reasons, officials said.

