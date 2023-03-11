CEO Anantnag warns private schools over collecting capitation fee, donation from parents

Srinagar: Chief Education Officer Anantnag has warned private schools of the district not to charge donation and capitation fee from parents at the time of admission after several complaints from parents.

According to a circular issued by CEO Anantnag, the office has also received complaints that private schools have kept text books available at particular bookshops in violation of the norms.

“It has come to the notice of this office that some private schools of the district instead of implementing government orders and circulars issued from time to time with regard to fee structures, common curricular and other activities have framed their own bylaws, contradicting government orders and circulars,” the circular reads.

CEO has also directed all recognised private schools to implement orders and circulars of the government issued from time to time and act accordingly.

“No private school shall charge any kind of capitation, admission fee or donation as per government order and Right to Education Act 2009,” it reads.

It also states no private school is allowed to sell any kind of books to students through their tuck shops.

CEO Anantnag has further stated there should be common curriculum in schools for the upcoming academic session from class 6th onwards as per the New Education Policy 2020.

“The instructions are to be adhered in letter and spirit and if any school is found making violation of Government orders or circulars, action as warranted under rules shall be initiated against the erring school,” the circular reads.

It reads the schools will face de-recognition in case they are found violating the government orders. “The action against erring schools may include their cancellation of recognition and registration without any further notice.”—(KNO)

