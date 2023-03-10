Date of Haj 2023 forms extended till March 20: Er Aijaz Hussain

SRINAGAR, – In a significant decision, Haj Committee of India (HCoI) Friday announced to extend the date of Haj forms till March 20.

HCoI member Er Aijaz Hussain said that the date of filling the forms of Haj 2023 has been extended upto March 20. “Haj aspirants can fill the forms till March 20. Haj forms are available on the Website of HCoI,” Er Aijaz said.

This year, Er Aijaz said that Haj has been made cheaper by Rs 80,000 while as better facilities have been ensured for the pilgrims at Makkah and Madina. This year, 25 embankment points have been set up across the country to facilitate pilgrims. Er Aijaz said that over 10,000 pilgrims will perform Haj from JK UT while as one lakh Indian pilgrims are expected to leave for Haj 2023.

