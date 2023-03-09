Police Officer Attached Amid Allegations of ‘Professional Misconduct’

Srinagar: Director General of Police has “attached”, till further orders, a police officer after ‘some allegations of professional misconduct’ against him.

“In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq DySP KPS-155772 (SDPO Nowgam) is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders,” reads an order by DGP.

“Sumit Kumar Sharma, KPS-185679, DySP PC Srinagar in addition to his own shall look after the assignment of SDPO Nowgam,” the order added. (GNS)

