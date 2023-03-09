LG directs completion of works in strategic areas on priority

Leh: Ladakh Lt Governor B D Mishra has directed officials to complete works in strategic areas on priority as he reviewed progress of various Union Territory-funded infrastructure development projects by different construction units of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

During a meeting, he also took serious note of delay in release of funds to construction agencies of the BRO, an official spokesman said.

Chief Engineer (Project Vijayak) Brigadier Vinay Bahl, in the meeting, raised issues such as delay in land acquisition and release of funds which were hampering projects.

The Lt Governor inquired about the mechanisms to ensure there is no financial stress on Project Vijayak and Project Himank and the possibility of reallocating funds within the different construction units of the BRO based on requirements and through proper authorisation, the spokesman said.

Reviewing the progress of various infrastructure developmental works, the Lt Governor instructed that work on strategic areas must be completed on a priority basis and officials must ensure optimum level of work, he said.

He also inquired if a third party would be engaged to conduct inspection of project works, the spokesman said.

Lt Governor Bahl briefed the meeting about various infrastructure developmental works allotted by the Union Territory administration in Western Ladakh and some parts in Eastern Ladakh.

In the meeting, updates on the progress of the upgradation and widening works on Kargil-Dumgil and Khaltse-Batalik and Hanuthang-Handanbroke Zingpal Turtuk roads were given.

Chief Engineer (Project Himank) Brigadier Gaurav S Karki shared updates on the progress of the widening, upgrade and construction of roads and tunnels, including Khalsar-Agham-Shayok Road, Tangtse-Lukung Road and Key-La tunnel.

He assured to complete the Tangtse-Lukung Road by August 15, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor emphasised that the fund demands for the projects should be realistic and the spending on project works must be done as mentioned in the project report.

(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print