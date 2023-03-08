‘Shab-e-Barat’ observed across Kashmir valley

Srinagar: ‘Shab-e-Barat’ was observed across the Kashmir valley with night-long prayers at major mosques and shrines , officials said.

Devotees thronged mosques and shrines on Tuesday night to pray and participate in the recitation of the Holy Quran, while preachers and religious scholars highlighted the importance of the night and the teachings of Islam.

‘Shab-e-Barat’ is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Sha’ban – the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. However, no prayers were allowed at the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city, the officials said.

Meanwhile the managing body of the Jama Masjid here claimed that authorities disallowed the ‘Shab-e-Barat’ congregational prayers at the mosque on Tuesday.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said police and administration officials came to mosque in the Nowhatta area of the city and locked its gates at 5.30 pm.

It claimed it was informed by the officials that the move came on orders of the deputy commissioner of Srinagar.

The Auqaf said it strongly protested the highhandedness of the authorities and dubbed the move as blatant interference and violation of religious rights.

