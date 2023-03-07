Kashmiri Student Attack Incident: J&KSA takes up matter with Delhi LGs’ Office, DCP South East

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has taken up the matter of a Kashmiri student with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxenas’ office and requested them to look into the matter.

A student from Kashmir, who is pursuing a medical degree from a Private institution namely Holy Family college of Nursing in New Delhi, was attacked by auto driver with sharp object near NFC Delhi.

As per a statement, National Convenor of Association, Nasir Khuehami took up the matter with Rakesh Ranjan, Media Advisor to Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Abhijeet Rai and urged them to intervene in this matter & take cognizance of such a gory incident that happened near New Friends Colony in New Delhi.

The association also demanded immediate action against the culprit.

They informed Khuehami that Lieutenant Govenors’ Office will look into the matter immediately and will direct the concerned DCP to take strict and immediate action against the accused Auto driver.

Khuehami also spoke to DCP South East Rajesh Deo and urged him to take strict action against the accused.

The DCP informed him that the matter is being dealt with as per the law.

As per the statement, the student hired an auto rickshaw from her residence to the NFC market. “After reaching CC Market NFC, an altercation took place between her and auto driver over issue of fare. The auto driver infuriated and attcked her with a sharp object and she received injuries at her lower abdomen at right side. An FIR 96/23 has been registered under the Indian penal code sections 324/506 at Police Station NFC New Delhi and further investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to nab the auto driver,” Khuehami added while quoting DCP South East.

Association North India Vice President Sheikh Azhar expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded swift action from the Delhi Police to ensure justice to the victim.

The J&K Students Association has called for the formation of a special task force to deal with such incidents and provide a sense of security to the students.

The association has also appealed to civil society to come forward and condemn such acts of violence against Kashmiri students.

The incident highlights the need for better sensitization and awareness among people about the diversity of the country and the need for a more inclusive society. It is important to create an environment where people from all parts of the country feel safe and secure. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for better safety measures and awareness of diversity in our society, Azhar added.

Meanwhile, the association urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena to take appropriate measures for instilling a sense of security among the students studying in the NCT and ensured that no student is harmed or harassed.

The association hoped that, Delhi Police will take swift action to nab the culprit and ensure justice to the victim—(KNO

