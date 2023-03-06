Colonies where PoJK displaced people live to be regularized; PoJK Bhawan in offing: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government has identified land for the construction of PoJK Bhawan for the displaced PoJK people, who have suffered a lot over the past so many decades while as the colonies they are living in will be “regularized shortly.” He was quick to add that PoJK was an integral part of India and no power can keep it away from the Union.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event titled special governance for PoJK people, in Jammu, the LG, , said that the divisional administration Jammu has identified land where PoJK Bhawan will come up for the displaced PoJK refugees. “These people have suffered a lot and their children are the worst sufferers. We will soon have a PoJK Bhawan and the colonies where these people are living at present will be regularized shortly,” he said, adding that the children of displaced PoJK refugees will be given priority in jobs and education.

He said that the government is committed to resolve all issues being faced by the PoJK refugees. “PoJK will come up as per the aspirations of refugees,” the LG said, adding that the divisional administration and the revenue officials will hold deliberations with the displaced PoJK people before setting the ball rolling for the PoJK Bhawan.

He said that PoJK is an integral part of India and no power on earth can keep it away from the Union for long. “I urge all the PoJK people including women and youth to play their part in building a strong India and Vibrant India,” he said.

He said PoJK will benefit from every scheme of the government. “Industrial boom is coming up in J&K. Rs 13000 Cr work related to Industries have already started and more is in the offing. There was a shortage of land bank which is being looked into,” the LG said.

He said that the way a huge list of KP youth have been received the administration for entrepreneurship, similarly, PoJK should follow the suit. “Register your youth in the camps and administration will provide all support for your youth to become entrepreneurs who can provide employment to five other youth,” he said, adding that these camps will be organized in every district.

He said that 50 lakh youth took part in sports related activities as huge investment was made to upgrade the sports infrastructure across the UT. He said large number of people were deprived of their rights and it was for the first time after the historic decision taken by Prime Minister Narendera Modi on August 5, 2019, these people got all their rights. “These people are living a dignified life now,” he said.

He said that the administration has directed all the banks to provide all support to youth who are coming forward to start their own ventures—(KNO)

