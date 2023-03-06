Non-local Among 2 Injured in Separate Road Mishaps Succumb

Srinagar: A 21-year-old non-local was among two persons succumbing to their injuries caused in separate road mishaps in Bijbehara and Sopore.

An official said that one Sonu Ansari, son of Riyasat Ansari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, at present at Bijbehara was fatally hit by a tempo vehicle on Sunday at Sangam in Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

The man was evacuated from the site to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed to his injuries this morning, they said.

Confirming it, a police official told GNS that they have registered a case into the incident even as having arrested the accused driver.

In another such incident, a resident of Baramulla, who had sustained injuries on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shagoo, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla.

A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print