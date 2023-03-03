Temperature Drops As MeT Forecasts More Rain, Snow In J&K

Srinagar: Weather department on Friday forecast isolated to scattered light to rain and snow in next 24 hours even as the minimum temperature recorded a drop across Jammu and Kashmir except Qazigund.

A meteorological department official here said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 5.7mm of rain, Qazigund 12.3mm, Pahalgam 18.1mm, Kupwara 8.7mm, Kokernag 8.8, Gulmarg 14.4mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 17.6mm, Batote 26.2mm and Bhaderwah 25.4mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.7°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.8°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.6°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.2°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.7°C against 15.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.8°C (above normal by 2.8°C), Batote 5.6°C (below normal by 0.2°C), Katra 11.6°C (1.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 5.2°C (3.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 4.8°C and minus 2.4°C respectively, the official added.

