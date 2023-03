Connect on Linked in

SRINAGAR: – Government on Thursday appointed Prof Dr Masood Tanvir as Principal of Government Medical College Srinagar.

According to an order, Dr. Masood Tanvir Bhat, Professor & HoD Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar has been appointed as Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, w.e.f. 03.11.2022.

Notably, in November 2022, Dr Masood Tanvir was given charge of Principal GMC Srinagar on temporary basis after superannuation of former Principal Samia Rashid.

